NETGEAR expands Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 lineup with RS600, RS500, and RS200 routers

NETGEAR has expanded its Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 router lineup with three new models -- the RS600, RS500, and RS200 - offering a range of options for different home sizes and budgets. These routers bring the power of Wi-Fi 7, which is 2.4 times faster than Wi-Fi 6, to more households, delivering ultra-fast speeds, low latency, and advanced network security.

The RS600 is the top-tier model, covering up to 3,300 square feet with speeds up to 18Gbps. It supports up to 150 concurrent devices, making it ideal for homes with multi-gig internet speeds over 1Gbps. This router features tri-band WiFi 7 technology, offering 10 simultaneous Wi-Fi streams, and comes equipped with two 10GbE ports and three 1GbE ports for wired connectivity. It also includes state-of-the-art security with WPA3 encryption, VPN support, and automatic firmware updates. For added protection, the RS600 comes with a 30-day trial of NETGEAR Armor, powered by Bitdefender, providing real-time threat detection and protection for all connected devices.

The mid-range RS500 covers up to 3,000 square feet with speeds up to 12Gbps and supports up to 120 devices. Like the RS600, it offers tri-band Wi-Fi 7 technology but comes with eight WiFi streams. The RS500 includes two 2.5GbE ports and three 1GbE ports, making it suitable for internet speeds up to 1Gbps. Security features are the same, with WPA3, VPN support, automatic updates, and the inclusion of NETGEAR Armor.

For more budget-conscious consumers, the RS200 provides reliable Wi-Fi 7 performance with dual-band coverage, supporting speeds up to 6.5Gbps and 80 concurrent devices. This model covers up to 2,500 square feet and is best suited for internet speeds up to 500Mbps. The RS200 features two 2.5GbE ports and three 1GbE ports, delivering solid wired connectivity options, along with the same advanced security protections found in the RS600 and RS500 models.

All three models offer easy setup and management via the Nighthawk app, allowing users to prioritize devices, monitor network usage, and configure guest networks. The app also includes tools for internet speed tests and tracking data usage. Additionally, NETGEAR’s Smart Parental Controls enable families to manage online time and set healthy digital boundaries.

These new models are available now, with the RS600 priced at $499, the RS500 at $399, and the RS200 at $229. They can be purchased using the following links.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

