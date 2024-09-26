Save $39.95! Get 'WinX MediaTrans V8.0 -- Ultimate iPhone/iPad Manager for PC & Mac' for FREE

Struggling to free up enough space for the latest iOS upgrade or worried about losing data when switching to a new iPhone?

Get a licensed copy of WinX MediaTrans V8.0 for free (regularly priced at $39.95) and seamlessly transfer data between your iPhone, iPad, and computer with no risk of data loss or leakage. WinX MediaTrans makes it easy to back up your iPhone data, freeing up storage space for upgrades, switching devices, or simply for daily file management. It’s fast, secure, and user-friendly!

Key Features:

  • Transfer videos, music, photos, contacts, messages, apps, eBooks, and other files between iPhone/iPad and your computer. Transfer selectively or in bulk.
  • Industry-leading speed, exporting 100 4K photos in just 8 seconds. HEIC images are automatically converted to JPG for convenience.
  • Manage iPhone music and playlists or create custom ringtones.
  • Automatically convert videos and audio to iOS-compatible formats (e.g., MKV to MP4, WMV to MP3/AAC).
  • Compress large video files by up to 50% without compromising quality, and auto-rotate videos as needed.
  • Use your iPhone as a USB drive and secure your iOS data with password encryption.

Say goodbye to storage problems, data loss, slow syncing, and the restrictions of iTunes. WinX MediaTrans gives you full control over your iPhone’s data, making management a breeze!

WinX MediaTrans V8, from Digiarty WinXDVD, usually retails for $39.95 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 10, so act fast.

