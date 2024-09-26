Winamp source code now available on GitHub

No Comments
Winamp

There can be few computer enthusiasts of a certain age who do not remember with some fondness Winamp -- one of the first popular MP3 applications, and one famed for “whippin’ the llama’s ass”.

Having been open sourced earlier in the year, the source code for the iconic software has now been published to GitHub. The team behind the player is looking for help from developers to, “improve and modernize the player to meet current user needs”.

See also:

Back in May, Winamp promised that, “the application's source code will be open to developers worldwide”. Keeping its word, the source code can now be accessed in the Winamp GitHub repository. But while the source code is now available, there are restrictions on how it can be used.

Clearly keen on brand preservation and maintaining quality, Winamp CEO Alexandre Saboundjian previously indicated that while it is keen to, “benefit from thousands of developers' experience and creativity”, the company will “remain the owner of the software and will decide on the innovations made in the official version”.

Over on the repository, the team behind the software says:

Winamp is a multimedia player launched in 1997, iconic for its flexibility and wide compatibility with audio formats. Originally developed by Nullsoft, it gained massive popularity with still millions of users. Its development slowed down, but now, its source code was opened to the community, allowing developers to improve and modernize the player to meet current user needs.

Head on over to the Winamp repository, take a look, and get involved if you can; there are also hundreds of forks to choose from.

Image credit: Michelangelo Oprandi / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Save $39.95! Get 'WinX MediaTrans V8.0 -- Ultimate iPhone/iPad Manager for PC & Mac' for FREE

Winamp source code now available on GitHub

Weathering the alert storm

Meta introduces more affordable Quest 3S headset

As the workforce trends younger, account takeover attacks are rising

RTOS vs Linux: The IoT battle extends from software to hardware

Samsung unveils 990 EVO Plus SSD with PCIe 4.0 and 7,250MB/s read speeds

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

45 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

24 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

22 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

12 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.