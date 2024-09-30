World of Warcraft’s Warchief Thrall now available as a voice guide on Waze

World of Warcraft enthusiasts can now add a touch of their favorite game to their daily commutes, thanks to a new collaboration between Waze and the popular gaming franchise. Warchief Thrall, one of the most recognizable characters from the Warcraft universe, is now available as a voice guide within the Waze navigation app.

Thrall offers practical guidance during your drive, providing directions with phrases inspired by his character. For instance, when you encounter heavy traffic, Thrall suggests, "breathe -- this is not the end of the world." Even a simple U-turn becomes more immersive with his Warcraft-flavored directions: "a clever strategy to fool any pursuers on our tail."

The experience allows drivers to choose between two themes -- "Horde," which features a miniature version of Thrall, or "Alliance," represented by a warrior clad in blue and gold armor. Additionally, users can opt to change their vehicle icon to the Red Drake, a dragon mount that fans of the game will recognize.

This collaboration is available worldwide, with voice navigation provided in English. To enable the feature, make sure your Waze app is updated to the latest version, then look for the World of Warcraft banner in the app's menu.