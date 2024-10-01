Free calendar app offers quantum-safe encryption

Quantum computing presents a substantial problem for securing systems because of its potential to crack existing encryption protocols.

However, the industry is beginning to gear up to face the threat. Tuta, the email provider with the world's first quantum-safe encryption for email, is now launching its new stand-alone encrypted calendar app.

Through the free Tuta Calendar app, private and business users can take advantage of Tuta's post-quantum encryption for managing their schedules, at home, on-the-go, and when sharing appointments or entire calendars with friends and family.

Tuta CEO, Arne Möhle, says, "By building tools which improve the security of one person, we are increasing the overall privacy and security of everyone they communicate with. Privacy is not a zero-sum game. When your privacy increases, so does mine. Together, we can create a future where privacy is the default. At Tuta, we guarantee that people have complete control over their personal information, and this is proven by our usage of open source code for all clients, including our brand-new calendar apps."

The app allows users to subscribe to third-party calendars like those from a workplace, community group, or school, and these events will automatically sync and update in Tuta Calendar. It can also import .ics files.

Push notification reminders are included in this release too, so users can set reminders to be informed without requiring any additional steps. All reminders in the Tuta Calendar are handled locally on the user's device with a zero-knowledge infrastructure so that the Tuta servers will never know when people have a meeting with whom, where, or any other information that could be included in the even details.

Tuta Calendar is available now from the Google Play store and should be coming to Apple devices soon. You can read more on the Tuta blog.

