Creative launches compact Sound Blaster GS5 soundbar

No Comments

Creative has introduced the Sound Blaster GS5, a compact soundbar aimed at enhancing audio while conserving space. Designed for gaming, movies, or general media consumption, the GS5 offers a wider soundstage through the company’s SuperWide technology.

The soundbar is equipped with full-range racetrack drivers and a built-in port tube, with peak power output reaching up to 60W. The GS5 aims to deliver clear sound with enhanced bass, while SuperWide technology is intended to expand the audio field. Users can choose between Near Field for desktop use and Far Field for larger spaces.

Connectivity includes USB-C, AUX input, optical-in, and Bluetooth 5.3, offering compatibility with a range of devices such as TVs, PCs, and gaming consoles. The soundbar also features customizable RGB lighting and includes a remote control for quick adjustments.

The Sound Blaster GS5 also features a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of 85 dB, contributing to clean audio output even at higher volumes. Its frequency response spans 65 to 20,000 Hz, covering a wide range for both bass and treble clarity. The operating range for Bluetooth 5.3 is up to 10 meters, depending on environmental factors like walls or obstructions.

With dimensions of 510 x 102.7 x 82.6mm and a weight of 1.5kg (3.3 lbs), the soundbar is lightweight and compact. It also supports RGB lighting with up to 16.8 million customizable colors, allowing for a personalized visual experience that complements its audio performance.

The Sound Blaster GS5 is priced at $69.99. It will hit stores on October 28, but you can pre-order here now.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Save $18! Get 'AI + The New Human Frontier: Reimagining the Future of Time, Trust + Truth' FREE for a Limited Time’ for FREE

Critical vulnerabilities affect 80 percent of manufacturing companies

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.7.0

Do you know where your sensitive data is?

Foxit brings its PDF editor with AI assistant to Snapdragon-powered Windows 11 PCs

ViewSonic launches M1X portable projector

Adobe Elements 2025 has been designed to automatically stop working... and there's nothing you can do about it

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

46 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

34 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, say hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

MX Linux 23.4 is the ultimate Microsoft Windows 11 replacement you need right now

10 Comments

Forget Google Pixel 9 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro is the AI smartphone you really want

7 Comments

False alarm! Microsoft says that Windows 11 users will NOT be able to uninstall controversial Recall feature

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.