Creative launches compact Sound Blaster GS5 soundbar

Creative has introduced the Sound Blaster GS5, a compact soundbar aimed at enhancing audio while conserving space. Designed for gaming, movies, or general media consumption, the GS5 offers a wider soundstage through the company’s SuperWide technology.

The soundbar is equipped with full-range racetrack drivers and a built-in port tube, with peak power output reaching up to 60W. The GS5 aims to deliver clear sound with enhanced bass, while SuperWide technology is intended to expand the audio field. Users can choose between Near Field for desktop use and Far Field for larger spaces.

Connectivity includes USB-C, AUX input, optical-in, and Bluetooth 5.3, offering compatibility with a range of devices such as TVs, PCs, and gaming consoles. The soundbar also features customizable RGB lighting and includes a remote control for quick adjustments.

The Sound Blaster GS5 also features a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of 85 dB, contributing to clean audio output even at higher volumes. Its frequency response spans 65 to 20,000 Hz, covering a wide range for both bass and treble clarity. The operating range for Bluetooth 5.3 is up to 10 meters, depending on environmental factors like walls or obstructions.

With dimensions of 510 x 102.7 x 82.6mm and a weight of 1.5kg (3.3 lbs), the soundbar is lightweight and compact. It also supports RGB lighting with up to 16.8 million customizable colors, allowing for a personalized visual experience that complements its audio performance.

The Sound Blaster GS5 is priced at $69.99. It will hit stores on October 28, but you can pre-order here now.