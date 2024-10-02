Foxit brings its PDF editor with AI assistant to Snapdragon-powered Windows 11 PCs

Foxit has announced that its PDF Editor and Editor Pro with AI Assistant now natively support PCs powered by Snapdragon processors. This aims to enhance the performance and capabilities of Foxit’s PDF solutions, particularly for users of Dell’s latest devices that utilize Snapdragon processors.

Native Snapdragon support allows software like Foxit’s PDF Editor to fully leverage the hardware’s capabilities without relying on emulation or translation layers. This not only improves performance but also enhances compatibility and battery life. Users of Snapdragon-powered PCs will experience faster rendering, more efficient processing, and a smoother overall user experience when working with PDF documents.

Andrew Travis, Executive Vice President of Sales at Foxit, said, “Foxit’s commitment to native support on the Snapdragon platform enables us to deliver faster rendering and processing of content, leading to greatly enhanced productivity and an unrivaled user experience.”

Foxit’s PDF solutions are powered by AI, including integration with ChatGPT, to improve productivity. With this update, users can now manage documents more efficiently with intelligent automation, natural language processing, and advanced tools for tasks like document annotation, redaction, and form filling.

