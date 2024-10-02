Foxit brings its PDF editor with AI assistant to Snapdragon-powered Windows 11 PCs

No Comments

Foxit has announced that its PDF Editor and Editor Pro with AI Assistant now natively support PCs powered by Snapdragon processors. This aims to enhance the performance and capabilities of Foxit’s PDF solutions, particularly for users of Dell’s latest devices that utilize Snapdragon processors.

Native Snapdragon support allows software like Foxit’s PDF Editor to fully leverage the hardware’s capabilities without relying on emulation or translation layers. This not only improves performance but also enhances compatibility and battery life. Users of Snapdragon-powered PCs will experience faster rendering, more efficient processing, and a smoother overall user experience when working with PDF documents.

Andrew Travis, Executive Vice President of Sales at Foxit, said, “Foxit’s commitment to native support on the Snapdragon platform enables us to deliver faster rendering and processing of content, leading to greatly enhanced productivity and an unrivaled user experience.”

Foxit’s PDF solutions are powered by AI, including integration with ChatGPT, to improve productivity. With this update, users can now manage documents more efficiently with intelligent automation, natural language processing, and advanced tools for tasks like document annotation, redaction, and form filling.

Photo Credit: 360b / Shutterstock.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Save $18! Get 'AI + The New Human Frontier: Reimagining the Future of Time, Trust + Truth' FREE for a Limited Time’ for FREE

Critical vulnerabilities affect 80 percent of manufacturing companies

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.7.0

Do you know where your sensitive data is?

Foxit brings its PDF editor with AI assistant to Snapdragon-powered Windows 11 PCs

ViewSonic launches M1X portable projector

Adobe Elements 2025 has been designed to automatically stop working... and there's nothing you can do about it

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

46 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

34 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, say hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

MX Linux 23.4 is the ultimate Microsoft Windows 11 replacement you need right now

10 Comments

Forget Google Pixel 9 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro is the AI smartphone you really want

7 Comments

False alarm! Microsoft says that Windows 11 users will NOT be able to uninstall controversial Recall feature

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.