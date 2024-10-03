94 percent of security professionals are worried about deepfakes

No Comments

New research from email security company IRONSCALES finds near-ubiquitous concern surrounding the security implications of deepfakes while only 42 percent of respondents feel very confident about their organization’s ability to defend against deepfake-enabled attacks.

Based on a survey of over 200 IT processionals the report finds 94 percent have some level of concern surrounding deepfakes, and 74 percent say they are 'very concerned.'

"As deepfakes grow increasingly sophisticated, and motivations for misuse abound, there is a clear and growing sense of worry taking hold among industry professionals," says Eyal Benishti, founder and CEO at IRONSCALES. "However, one of the most startling revelations to emerge from this report is just how widespread and severe this concern really is. Worse yet, by all indications, it appears those closest to the problem are in agreement that the worst of what deepfake-enabled threats has to offer is still yet to come."

Over 43 percent of respondents say deepfake defense will rank as their organizations' top security priority in the next 12-18 months. An additional 48 percent acknowledge that it will be an important part of their security operations.

Targeted phishing emails are the second most commonly-encountered type of deepfake-driven cyber attacks today, surpassed only by static imagery, and by a margin of just five percent. The majority of professionals (53 percent) believe email represents an 'extreme threat' as a channel for deepfake-driven attacks, surpassing all other avenues, including social media and messaging apps.

You can get the full report from the IRONSCALES site.

Image credit: dkcreative/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Zyxel launches Wi-Fi 7 gateways with advanced 10G Ethernet capabilities

Rebound 11 fixes Windows 11's flaws -- without altering system files!

Security pros worried about widening attack surface

94 percent of security professionals are worried about deepfakes

New tools help ensure quality of AI-generated code

Too many alerts lead security pros to worry they'll miss an attack

ŌURA launches Oura Ring 4 with Smart Sensing technology

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

46 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

34 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

MX Linux 23.4 is the ultimate Microsoft Windows 11 replacement you need right now

10 Comments

Forget Google Pixel 9 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro is the AI smartphone you really want

7 Comments

False alarm! Microsoft says that Windows 11 users will NOT be able to uninstall controversial Recall feature

6 Comments

How to keep using Windows 10 safely after Microsoft ends support

5 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.