ŌURA launches Oura Ring 4 with Smart Sensing technology

ŌURA has introduced the Oura Ring 4, a new version of its smart ring, featuring Smart Sensing technology designed to improve accuracy, comfort, and personalization. This technology uses research-grade sensors and an advanced algorithm to adapt to the wearer’s finger, ensuring continuous data collection both day and night.

The Oura Ring 4 is built with a lightweight, all-titanium design and a slimmer profile for improved comfort during all-day wear. It will be available in six colors -- Brushed Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, Stealth, and Black with a glossy tungsten PVD coating -- and in twelve sizes, ranging from 4 to 15.

ŌURA’s Smart Sensing technology aims to enhance health tracking capabilities. A study conducted in August 2024 showed that participants experienced a 30 percent improvement in overnight blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement accuracy and a 15 percent increase in the accuracy of breathing disturbance readings. These improvements are attributed to the ring’s enhanced sensor pathways and its ability to adjust to different finger shapes.

ŌURA is also rolling out a redesigned Oura App for iOS and Android. The updated app offers a more streamlined experience, allowing users to easily access both daily and long-term health metrics. Key features like Readiness, Sleep, and Activity scores are now easier to view and manage with the new layout. This app update will be available to all Oura members, regardless of ring generation.

ŌURA has expanded its offerings in areas such as Stress and Resilience, Women’s Health, and Heart Health. The latest update to the Women’s Health feature includes a Fertile Window tool, providing users with information on estimated fertile days and the chance of conception.

The Oura Ring 4 also includes Automatic Activity Detection (AAD), now capable of tracking over 40 activities and heart rate zones. It offers up to eight days of battery life.

The Oura Ring 4 is priced starting at $349 and is available for pre-order from Amazon here now. It will begin shipping on October 15. Meanwhile, Oura Ring Gen3 will continue to be sold while inventory lasts.

