Zyxel launches Wi-Fi 7 gateways with advanced 10G Ethernet capabilities

Zyxel has released new Wi-Fi 7-enabled gateways in the North American market, including the EE6601-00 Tri-Band Wireless BE19000 10G Ethernet VoIP with SFP+ and the EE6510-10 Tri-Band Wireless BE18000 10G Ethernet Gateways. These new devices promise to deliver faster, more reliable internet speeds, while also supporting Zyxel’s new edge-cloud managed Wi-Fi services.

One of the standout features of the EE6601-00 is its recent certification by the Wi-Fi Alliance, making it one of the first Wi-Fi 7 products to achieve this recognition. With Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) technology, the EE6601-00 offers speeds up to 46 Gbps, advanced features like OFDMA, Multi-User MIMO, beamforming, and Multi-Link Operation (MLO) for increased reliability and faster data transfers across multiple bands. These features ensure seamless connectivity throughout the home, eliminating dead zones, while also offering flexible 10G Ethernet and fiber options for service providers.

According to Brian Feng, senior vice president at Zyxel Communications, “These new gateways offer unparalleled Wi-Fi 7 performance that delivers ultra-fast speeds and seamless connectivity to elevate the subscriber experience. Service providers can now optimize network performance and coupled with flexible 10G Ethernet and fiber options, provide powerful, sustainable solutions that meet the current and future demands of modern networks.”

Zyxel is also introducing the EE6510-10, another Tri-Band Wireless gateway aimed at service providers. The EE6510-10 is similar to the EE6601-00 but lacks fiber capabilities, VoIP, and POTS FXS ports. However, it does support OpenSync and Plume, making it a solid choice for service providers seeking to integrate Wi-Fi 7 technology into their 10G Ethernet networks.

Both models are part of Zyxel’s Minimal Series. The devices are constructed from 100 percent recycled plastics and feature a design that minimizes environmental impact by reducing resource use and lowering CO2 emissions by 80 percent compared to traditional materials. The gateways are also designed for easy part replacement and refurbishment, supporting net-zero sustainability goals.

