Addlink G55 and G55H NVMe SSDs deliver blazing PCIe Gen5 speeds

In a world where speed and performance are more important than ever, Addlink is stepping up to the plate with its G55 and G55H series of NVMe SSDs. These drives are engineered for power users who demand top-tier storage solutions, whether it’s for gaming, content creation, or heavy-duty computing. With blistering speeds that push PCIe Gen5x4 NVMe 2.0 technology to the max, these drives are not only fast but designed to stay cool under pressure -- especially with the G55H variant, which comes equipped with a heatsink.

The Addlink G55 and G55H SSDs are available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, offering flexibility based on your storage needs. Both models are built with 3D TLC NAND flash, which delivers impressive read and write speeds across the board. The 1TB version boasts read speeds up to 10,200MB/s and write speeds of 8,300MB/s, while the 2TB and 4TB options push even further, with 10,300MB/s read and 9,000MB/s write speeds. These kinds of numbers ensure lightning-fast load times, quick data transfers, and smooth performance in demanding applications.

The key difference between the two models lies in the cooling. While the G55 delivers great performance in a slim form factor, the G55H goes a step further by incorporating a built-in heatsink. This is crucial for users who push their systems to the limit, whether through intensive gaming or high-performance workloads. The heatsink ensures better thermal management, preventing the SSD from throttling during extended use and maintaining those high speeds without sacrificing reliability.

Both models feature advanced technologies like Host Memory Buffer (HMB), LDPC ECC for error correction, SLC caching, and thermal throttling to prevent overheating. These features work together to ensure long-term durability and consistent performance. Additionally, the drives utilize advanced flash management, including wear leveling, bad block management, and over-provisioning to extend the lifespan of the SSD.

With a 5-year limited warranty and compatibility across PCIe 4.0 and 3.0 platforms, the Addlink G55 and G55H offer great versatility and reliability. Whether you need a powerful SSD for gaming, professional video editing, or just want to future-proof your rig, these drives are solid choices. Both models are now available on Amazon here, offering a strong mix of performance, reliability, and value. Pricing starts at just $129.

