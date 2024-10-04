Patriot launches Viper Gaming V30 A2 microSD card

No Comments

Patriot has introduced the Viper Gaming Series V30 A2 microSD card, offering a powerful storage solution designed with gamers in mind. This new addition to the Viper Gaming brand comes in capacities ranging from 128GB to 1TB.

With the Viper Gaming V30 A2 microSD card, gamers can take advantage of read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s. Built on U3, Class 10, A2, V30, and UHS-I technology standards, it is optimized for loading large AAA games and running high-performance apps. Its is ideal for expanding storage on portable gaming devices such as the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, as well as smartphones and tablets.

In addition to gaming, the card supports Full HD (1920 x 1080) and 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) video recording, allowing users to capture gameplay in stunning resolution. Meeting the A2 performance class standard, it delivers random read/write speeds of up to 4000/2000 IOPS, ensuring smooth gameplay and enhanced performance for Android apps.

Sadly, both pricing and availability are unknown for now. However, you can soon buy the card from Amazon here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Save $35.99! Get 'Mastering PowerShell Scripting, Fifth Edition' for FREE

Patriot launches Viper Gaming V30 A2 microSD card

Malwarebytes Browser Guard gains new identity features

Best Windows apps this week

It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

How to unlock the power of real-time analytics [Q&A]

Microsoft confirms numerous bugs in the Windows 11 2024 Update and blocks rollout to many

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

46 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

34 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

MX Linux 23.4 is the ultimate Microsoft Windows 11 replacement you need right now

10 Comments

Forget Google Pixel 9 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro is the AI smartphone you really want

7 Comments

How to keep using Windows 10 safely after Microsoft ends support

5 Comments

Elon Musk risks privacy backlash by permitting accounts you’ve blocked on X to see your posts

4 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.