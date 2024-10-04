Patriot launches Viper Gaming V30 A2 microSD card

Patriot has introduced the Viper Gaming Series V30 A2 microSD card, offering a powerful storage solution designed with gamers in mind. This new addition to the Viper Gaming brand comes in capacities ranging from 128GB to 1TB.

With the Viper Gaming V30 A2 microSD card, gamers can take advantage of read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s. Built on U3, Class 10, A2, V30, and UHS-I technology standards, it is optimized for loading large AAA games and running high-performance apps. Its is ideal for expanding storage on portable gaming devices such as the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, as well as smartphones and tablets.

In addition to gaming, the card supports Full HD (1920 x 1080) and 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) video recording, allowing users to capture gameplay in stunning resolution. Meeting the A2 performance class standard, it delivers random read/write speeds of up to 4000/2000 IOPS, ensuring smooth gameplay and enhanced performance for Android apps.

Sadly, both pricing and availability are unknown for now. However, you can soon buy the card from Amazon here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.