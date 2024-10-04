Spotify adds Offline Backup feature that automatically creates offline playlists

With mobiles connected to the internet on a near-permanent basis, it is easy to take for granted. This means that whenever a connection is not available, it is very apparent. Now Spotify is taking steps to help reduce the impact of a loss of connection.

While it is already possible to create offline playlists, this is something that needs to be done manually and it’s all too easy to find yourself on a flight with the sudden realization that you forgot to set it up. And this is precisely where the new Offline Backup mode helps, creating offline playlists automatically, based on your recent listening.

The feature has been tested with a small number of users since last year, but now it’s spreading globally. There is the catch that you need to be a paid-up Spotify Premium subscriber to take advantage of Offline Backup.

Introducing the new feature, Spotify says:

Offline Backup takes your queued and recently streamed tracks and creates one easy-to-access playlist that is unique to you. To do this, we include tracks already stored on your device as part of your regular listening on Spotify (also known as cache). If you’re looking for a certain vibe, you can filter and sort songs within the playlist by artist, mood, and even genre -- and Offline Backup evolves as you continue to listen, so you’ll always have something new. 

In order to use Offline Backup, you need to have Offline Listening enabled in Settings and also ensure that you’re running the latest version of the Spotify app. Whenever your phone is offline, whether that’s because of being in airplane mode or the fact you’re in a signal blackspot, your Offline Backup playlist will automatically appear in your Home feed.

