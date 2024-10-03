Microsoft is killing off HoloLens 2 with no successor planned

HoloLens 2

Anyone who wants a HoloLens 2 will need to act fast if they are to get their hands on one. Microsoft has confirmed that production of the augmented reality headset has ended in what will be seen by many as something of a mercy killing.

After eight years and two models, Microsoft has seemingly given up on HoloLens. Once current stocks run out, the second-hand market will be the only way to get hold of one, and there are no plans for a follow-up device.

News of the discontinuation of HoloLens 2 was confirmed by Microsoft to UploadVR. For existing owners, and those who managed to buy up any of the remaining stock, the company stresses that the headset will continue to receive “updates to address critical security issues and software regressions”. There are dates to keep in mind, however.

The original HoloLens only has a couple of months of software updates remaining. Support comes to an end on December 10, 2024. Of course, HoloLens 2 will be support for longer, with the final software update coming on December 31, 2027.

Although the possibility of a HoloLens 3 is not zero, Microsoft has not confirmed that such a device will ever come into existence. Factoring in the lack of interest the first two models generated, however, a third iteration seems extremely unlikely.

