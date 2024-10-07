Greenliant unveils tough NVMe M.2 ArmourDrive SSDs

Greenliant is rolling out its latest line of high-endurance NVMe M.2 2242 and 2280 ArmourDrive EX Series SSDs, and these aren’t your run-of-the-mill drives. We’re talking serious longevity here -- up to 75,000 and even 150,000 program-erase (P/E) cycles. If you’re dealing with the harshest conditions, from the freezing cold to scorching heat (-40 to +95 degrees Celsius), these drives are up for the job. It’s clear Greenliant is targeting industries that don’t mess around, like aerospace, defense, and transportation.

But that’s not all. Alongside these heavy-duty EX Series drives, Greenliant is also stepping up its game with the NVMe M.2 2242 and 2280 ArmourDrive PX Series SSDs. These come with high-quality industrial TLC 3D NAND that supports up to 5,000 P/E cycles. They’re fine-tuned for performance while sipping power, so you get the best of both worlds. Plus, the drives come in those ever-popular 2280 (GLS88AS) and compact 2242 (GLS88CS) form factors. If you’re working with tight spaces, these slim, single-sided SSDs have you covered.

And hey, Greenliant isn’t skimping on security either. These GLS88AS and GLS88CS drives are packing AES-256 hardware encryption to keep your data locked down. You also get advanced features like secure data erase, hardware write protection, and debug ports. This level of attention to detail shows that these drives are built with mission-critical tasks in mind -- they’re not messing around.

So, what makes these SSDs stand out? Let’s break it down:

• Super high endurance with 75,000 to 150,000 P/E cycles for the EX Series and 5,000 P/E cycles for the PX Series.

• Built to withstand extreme temperatures - - they keep running between -40°C and +95°C.

• Impressive performance, clocking up to 2,390 MB/s read and 1,780 MB/s write speeds.

• Energy efficient, drawing as little as 1,330 mW when active.

• Top-notch security features, including AES-256 encryption, Crypto Erase, and Secure Erase.

Now, if you’re looking at capacity, the NVMe M.2 2280 ArmourDrive (GLS88AS) is set for the PCIe Gen3x4 interface and ranges from 40GB to 640GB for the EX Series, and 120GB to 1.92TB for the PX Series. Meanwhile, the 2242 variant (GLS88CS) goes with PCIe Gen3x2 and offers 20GB to 320GB for the EX Series and 60GB to 960GB for the PX Series.

Right now, Greenliant is sampling these new NVMe M.2 2242 and 2280 ArmourDrive EX and PX Series SSDs with select customers, and it’s expecting to ship in bulk during the first half of 2025. If you’re curious about these new drives or want to connect with a channel partner, Greenliant’s got all the details on its sales page.