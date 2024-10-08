Scarlett Johansson tops McAfee 2024 Celebrity Hacker Hotlist

McAfee has released its “2024 Celebrity Hacker Hotlist,” highlighting the celebrities whose names are most exploited by cybercriminals. Leading this year’s list is Scarlett Johansson, an actress best known for her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Johansson’s popularity makes her a prime target for hackers, who use her name to trick unsuspecting users into clicking malicious links or downloading harmful files.

McAfee’s report warns that searches involving popular celebrities like Johansson often lead consumers to unsafe sites. These sites can install malware or collect personal data, compromising users’ privacy, data, and identity. The rise of AI has made it easier to create convincing deepfakes, adding another layer of complexity to these scams. These AI-generated images, audio, and videos can be used to deceive fans into engaging with fraudulent content, damaging not only the victim’s finances but also the celebrity’s reputation.

Many people seek out celebrity news or deals online, often prioritizing speed over safety. However, McAfee’s report emphasizes that this behavior makes users vulnerable to scams. Whether hunting for discounted concert tickets, cryptocurrency investments, or giveaways, users may fall prey to fraudulent sites that compromise their sensitive information or steal their money. Victims of these scams have reported financial losses ranging from $250 to over $500,000.

McAfee’s Threat Research Labs Team compiled the hotlist by identifying which celebrities -- both traditional stars and social media influencers -- are most often targeted in online scams. The list includes names from various fields, appealing to a broad range of consumers. The top ten celebrities exploited in scams are:

1. Scarlett Johansson -- Known for unauthorized use of her likeness in AI-generated ads and endorsements.
2. Kylie Jenner -- Her brand is misused in fake giveaways and counterfeit Kylie Cosmetics products.
3. Taylor Swift -- Targeted for ticket scams, political disinformation, and product giveaways.
4. Anya Taylor-Joy -- Used for streaming misinformation and giveaway scams.
5. Tom Hanks -- Scammers promote fake health products under his name.
6. Sabrina Carpenter -- Linked to fraudulent ticketing and adult content app advertisements.
7. Sydney Sweeney -- Associated with crypto scams.
8. Blake Lively -- Targeted by weight loss product scams.
9. Johnny Depp -- Name misused for fundraising, giveaways, and crypto fraud.
10. Addison Rae -- Victim of fake endorsements and giveaway scams.

The list shows how scammers have adapted, using AI to generate fake endorsements and advertisements featuring well-known figures. Johansson has been vocal against non-consensual AI-generated content, highlighting this growing concern. Scammers are shifting from purely financial exploits to leveraging the recognizable likenesses and voices of celebrities to attract clicks.

Scammers increasingly use tactics like AI-generated deepfakes and phishing schemes to exploit the popularity of these celebrities. McAfee researchers found that cryptocurrency, ticketing, product giveaway, and “wonder drug” scams are among the most common.

As AI technology continues to advance, the line between real and fake content blurs, making it increasingly challenging for consumers to protect themselves online. McAfee’s 2024 Celebrity Hacker Hotlist serves as a crucial reminder to stay vigilant when browsing and engaging with celebrity-related content. By being skeptical of too-good-to-be-true offers, validating sources, and investing in comprehensive online protection tools, consumers can reduce their risk and navigate the digital landscape more safely.

Image Credit: Hutchinsphoto / Dreamstime.com

