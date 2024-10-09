Google Store Ratings expands to Australia, Canada, India, and UK

Google is expanding its Store Ratings feature beyond the United States, making it available for English-language shopping searches in Australia, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom. This feature allows merchants to display customer feedback about their services, including product quality, shipping, and return policies, directly in search results. The aim is to provide shoppers with information that may help them make more informed purchasing decisions.

Store ratings appear in shopping search results. Clicking on a store rating allows users to access detailed information about the business, including customer reviews, shipping information, and return policies. This offers shoppers insight into the store’s services and product quality, potentially influencing their buying choices.

Merchants who want to participate in Google’s Store Ratings program but do not have it enabled can join the free Google Customer Review program or gather feedback from various independent review websites. Merchants already participating in either option will automatically have their ratings eligible for display in search results.

This expansion aims to offer international merchants a chance to enhance their visibility while providing shoppers with more information to support their online shopping decisions.

