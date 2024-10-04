Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-fifteen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released Windows 11, version 24H2. It is available for seekers only at this time and introduces support for Wi-Fi 7 and new AI features among other things.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Dragwin

Dragwin is an open source tool that improves window management. One of the tool's main features is the ability to drag windows using the right mouse button.

Other improvements include changing a window's opacity, scrolling background windows, or better resizing of windows.

PowerToys 0.85.0

The latest PowerToys update introduces the New+ tool. This allows you to quickly add files or folders to any location in File Explorer.

The feature is template-driven, which means that you do need to create these templates first. While that may sound complicated, it simply means placing files or folders inside the template folder of the New+ feature.

USBDDFixer

The open source tool may help you regain access to USB drives that "have been formatted or damaged by using disk imaging writing methods".

The program is easy to use. Select the drive you want to repair and hit the analyze button to get started. The format and driver letter may be selected as well. All that remains is to hit start to initiate the repair process.

