How to activate all of Windows 11's secret God Modes

Windows 7 introduced a useful hidden feature called God Mode, which provides access to all admin tools and control options in one place. Since Microsoft hasn't fully removed the Control Panel from Windows 11, God Mode remains functional in the company's newest operating system -- and you can use it in Windows 10 too.

To enable God Mode, you simply need to create a folder and rename it using a specific command. In addition to the standard God Mode, there are several alternative modes you can activate. Here’s what you need to do.

To activate God Mode, right-click a blank area of the desktop and select New > Folder. Highlight this folder, press F2 and name it:

GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}

Hit enter. Open that folder and you’ll have instant access to a wide range of system settings.

If one God Mode isn’t enough for you, there are a number of other modes available. Follow the same process as above, but use one of the following alternative strings:

Default Programs.{17cd9488-1228-4b2f-88ce-4298e93e0966}

My Computer.{20D04FE0-3AEA-1069-A2D8-08002B30309D}

Network.{208D2C60-3AEA-1069-A2D7-08002B30309D}

All Networks For Current Connection.{1FA9085F-25A2-489B-85D4-86326EEDCD87}

Programs and Features.{15eae92e-f17a-4431-9f28-805e482dafd4}

Power Settings.{025A5937-A6BE-4686-A844-36FE4BEC8B6D}

Printers.{2227A280-3AEA-1069-A2DE-08002B30309D}

Icons And Notifications.{05d7b0f4-2121-4eff-bf6b-ed3f69b894d9}

Firewall and Security.{4026492F-2F69-46B8-B9BF-5654FC07E423}

All NET Frameworks and COM Libraries.{1D2680C9-0E2A-469d-B787-065558BC7D43}

Application Connections.{241D7C96-F8BF-4F85-B01F-E2B043341A4B}

Administrative Tools.{D20EA4E1-3957-11d2-A40B-0C5020524153}

Credentials and Logins.{1206F5F1-0569-412C-8FEC-3204630DFB70}

Speech Recognition.{58E3C745-D971-4081-9034-86E34B30836A}

That's all there is to it!

