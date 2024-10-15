Apple unveils new iPad mini with A17 Pro chip and Apple Pencil Pro support

Apple has introduced its latest iPad mini, featuring the A17 Pro chip and support for Apple Intelligence, a system designed to provide helpful and relevant information while maintaining user privacy. The new iPad mini keeps its familiar 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and ultraportable design, available in four finishes, including blue and purple.

The A17 Pro chip brings performance improvements, with Apple claiming a 30 percent boost in CPU performance and a 25 percent increase in GPU capabilities compared to the previous model. This chip also supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, enabling enhanced gaming experiences. Users can also expect more from apps utilizing the new power, from photo editing to immersive augmented reality.

The iPad mini also supports Apple Pencil Pro, which adds advanced functionality for tasks like sketching and note-taking. With an updated 12MP rear camera and Smart HDR 4, the device offers improved photography and document scanning capabilities.

Apple has upgraded the device’s connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless performance and introduced eSIM support for cellular models. The iPad mini retains its all-day battery life and starts at $499 for the Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage.

Pre-orders are available now, with the iPad mini arriving in stores on October 23.

