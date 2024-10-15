Download Voyager Linux 24.10 now!

Voyager 24.10 has officially arrived, and it’s quite the intriguing release for Linux enthusiasts. This unique distribution offers a 2-in-1 experience, combining both GNOME and Xfce desktops into one. The design has been revamped to give users a vibrant and colorful interface, blending GNOME 47 with Xfce 4.18. The result is a hybrid system that feels modern, light, fast, secure, and highly efficient, whether you’re on a PC or tablet.

What sets Voyager apart is how it manages these two distinct environments. Despite the integration, the applications tied to each desktop remain mostly invisible to the other, maintaining a clean separation. This setup allows you to switch between the desktops seamlessly. If you prefer to stick with just one, you can easily remove the other without any hassle.

Voyager 24.10 is based on the Linux 6.11 kernel, running atop Ubuntu’s “Oracular Oriole” distribution. This is an intermediate 9-month release, which means it paves the way for the next LTS version.

The developers have packed this release with useful features. Voyager Box offers grouped options, including a new Dark Orange Style, Night Mode, Conky Control, Gnome Shell effects, and tools for repair, switching to Ubuntu, backups, Wine integration, and gaming enhancements. There’s even a Special Gaming profile tailored for Xfce users.

One of the most exciting aspects is the software integration. Gnome Software takes precedence over Ubuntu’s default software manager, handling Deb, Snap, and Flatpak packages all in one place. Firefox and Thunderbird are also included in deb format to ensure better compatibility with Gnome extensions.

To add to the personalization, users can dive into various themes, wallpapers, and pre-configured start pages designed specifically for Xfce in Firefox. Voyager 24.10 also introduces a new logo and sunny theme, though you can switch it out with one of the many integrated themes if it doesn’t suit your taste.

Importantly, Voyager 24.10 sticks closely to Ubuntu’s official repositories and structures, ensuring users don’t run into any security issues or confusion. Ready to give it a spin? Download it here now!