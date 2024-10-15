Stunning software giveaway: Save over $500 on tools for video editing, password recovery, and more -- it's all free!

MiniTool is hosting an early Thanksgiving Giveaway, partnering with 11 leading software vendors to offer 15 paid software titles that users can claim entirely free of charge. This limited-time promotion ends on October 28th, making it a great opportunity to save money on essential tools for various needs.

Some of the highlights include MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro, typically $29, which provides professional-level backup and disaster recovery solutions, and MiniTool MovieMaker Pro, a video editing program that usually costs $59. MiniTool Video Converter Pro allows for easy and fast video conversion and is regularly priced at $39.

Additionally, Ashampoo WinOptimizer 25, normally $50, is designed to optimize your system’s performance and security, while Sticky Password Premium, valued at $30, offers password management and secure storage. Other free offerings include FastMove ($29), a migration tool for transferring files between Windows devices, and GiMeSpace Desktop Extender ($19), an app that extends your desktop beyond your monitor’s edges for easier navigation.

The giveaway also includes Advanced Password Recovery Suite ($49) for recovering forgotten passwords, XenArmor Wi-Fi Password Recovery Pro ($20) for retrieving saved Wi-Fi passwords, and Duinoput Duplicate Finder ($19), which helps users clear out duplicate files to free up storage.

In total, this giveaway, accessed here, provides substantial savings, with all of these premium tools bundled together for free.

