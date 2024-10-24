Free dark web reports reveal organizations'exposed information

Most cyberattacks are carried out using compromised credentials, but it can be hard for businesses to know if their information has been leaked.

In order to make it easier to discover leaked data, Quadrant Information Security is launching a free Dark Web Reports service offering insights into compromised credentials and leaked information and actionable advice on how to address them.

The service lets customers access monthly reports highlighting any newly discovered leaked information. These reports enable organizations to take swift action to secure their environments, such as enforcing password resets or enhancing security policies.

For a limited time, Quadrant is extending this service to non-customers, offering free reports to organizations with 5,000 or fewer employees. All reports ensure privacy by redacting sensitive passwords to comply with regulatory requirements.

"Many security leaders are shocked to see the sheer amount of compromised data sitting on the Dark Web related to their organization," says Jeff Foresman, president of services at Quadrant. "This proactive discovery of compromised credentials helps companies avoid expensive breaches and data loss. These reports are informational and directly useful for implementing better security measures."

The service identifies the users most vulnerable to phishing or credential harvesting attacks, enabling organizations to prioritize their defensive strategies. Its reports provide detailed, actionable insights that can immediately strengthen an organization's defenses by incorporating them into security strategy.

You can find out more on the Quadrant site.

Image credit: shmeljov/depositphotos.com