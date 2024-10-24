iBUYPOWER offers Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors in custom gaming PCs

iBUYPOWER, a system integrator known for custom and pre-built gaming computers, has announced that Intel’s new Core Ultra 200S series processors are now available in its gaming PC lineup. Starting today, customers can configure their iBUYPOWER systems with these processors, which come with a three-year labor and two-year parts warranty.

The Intel Core Ultra processors are designed to improve gaming performance with AI-based features and advanced computing capabilities. iBUYPOWER customers can use these processors to optimize their setups, benefiting from AI-powered auto-framing, creative task acceleration, and enhanced data security with three built-in AI accelerators.

With 20 CPU PCIe 5.0 lanes, 4 CPU PCIe 4.0 lanes, support for two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3, the processors offer a range of features for gaming and creative work. Intel Killer Wi-Fi aims to enhance wireless performance, providing application priority detection and bandwidth management for smoother online gameplay.

Customers can choose from various Intel processors, from the Core Ultra 5 245KF (6X 4.20GHz + 8X 3.60GHz/24MB L3 Cache) to the Core Ultra 9 285K (8X 3.70GHz + 16X 3.20GHz/36MB L3 Cache), with prices starting at $1,609 and going up to $3,299, depending on the configuration.

