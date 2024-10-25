Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-eighteen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Opera One R2

Opera released a major update for its browser. Opera One R2 adds support for dynamic themes, improvements to the AI-powered command line, image generation and understanding support, and split tabs support.

More interesting than all of that is Opera Software's pledge to continue supporting Manifest V2 extensions such as uBlock Origin.

Sucrose

Sucrose is an open source app for Windows 10 and 11 that enables you to add dynamic backgrounds to the desktop. It is not the first software to offer this functionality, but it comes with an impressive range of options and features.

To name a few: support for dark and light themes, multiple screens, and even API support for developers.

Vivaldi 7

Vivaldi has launched a massive update for its web browser. The new release introduces a new Dashboard, which may replace the traditional New Tab page of the browser. It is customizable and even supports displaying webpages on it.

Other changes include a new floating tabs design and improved icons, and support for RSS feed folders.