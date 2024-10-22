Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

Static Windows wallpapers can often feel a bit uninspiring, especially if you don’t change them regularly. Sucrose offers a solution by bringing a dynamic, customizable approach to desktop backgrounds.

The versatile wallpaper engine allows you to animate and personalize your desktops with interactive wallpapers and it supports both light and dark themes. Sucrose works across multiple screens and in a range of resolutions, making it compatible with different display configurations.

It’s free and fully open-source, and users can design media-responsive wallpapers using the Sucrose Audio API or create system status-based designs with the Sucrose System API. Additionally, you can integrate websites as wallpapers through CefSharp and WebView.

You can design your own wallpapers and share them with others through the Sucrose community and also browse and download designs created by others from the Sucrose Store

You don’t need to worry about the software affecting system performance either (which was our first concern) as it optimizes CPU and GPU usage and automatically pauses wallpapers when fullscreen applications or games are running. It also has a power-saving mode that helps conserve battery life when used on laptops.

The software has just been updated to version 24.10.21.0 and this is what’s new:

Enhancements:

Some bugs have been fixed.

The update issues have been fixed.

Server support added for the update.

Module support added for the update.

ARM64 support has been added for MpvPlayer.

"FirstChance" errors are no longer reflected in the error logs.

Code optimizations and refactoring have been implemented.

The installation and removal experiences have been improved.

The error that occurred during exception serialization has been fixed.

Corrupted configuration files are now reset instead of causing an error.

Misloads for incorrect architectures in MpvPlayer are now reported with more descriptive error messages.

Translations:

Translations and improvements have been made.

Updates:

Updated Skylark library.

Updated MpvPlayer library.

Updated Skylark.Wing library.

Updated Costura.Fody library.

Updated Skylark.Standard library.

Updated Skylark.Clipboard library.

Updated LibreHardwareMonitorLib library.

Updated Microsoft.Web.WebView2 library.

Updated Microsoft.Extensions.Hosting library.

Just as a word of warning, the site cautions “As a result of code optimizations and adjustments, settings are being reset for users who were previously using the application.”

You can download Sucrose from its GitHub page.