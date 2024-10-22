Windows 11 24H2 is breaking things left, right and center

Windows 11 24H2 (or Windows 11 2024 Update) underwent an incredibly long period of testing with users before it was finally unleashed on the general public earlier this month. Despite the prolonged beta test, the update remains incredibly problematic -- to extent that Microsoft has blocked it from being installed on some systems.

While not all of the problems can be blamed on Microsoft, the company must bear some responsibility for failing to catch significant bugs that have gone on to affect larger numbers of people. Among those experiencing issues are owners of ASUS systems, people running the Voicemeeter app, users of Microsoft Office, and people with certain Western Digital SSDs.

See also:

The problems that are being experienced are far from insignificant, with many rendering the system unusable. In the case of Voicemeeter, a problematic driver means that BSoD are thrown up. This is one of the issues that has forced Microsoft to block the rollout of Windows 11 24H2 to some people. The company says that “VB-Audio Software is currently working on a resolution, and we will provide more information when it is available” -- although it is not really clear who is at fault.

There are also issues for owners of ASUS X415KA and X515KA systems. Updating to Windows 11 24H2 makes them fail spectacularly, and the problems are such that Microsoft says users should not even consider a manual installation. On this occasion, the problem sees two companies working together to fix things: “ASUS and Microsoft are working on a resolution and will provide more information when available”.

A problem that caused systems with Western Digital SSDs to blue screen has been addressed by Western Digital releasing a firmware update -- but getting such an update installed requires a degree of technical knowledge that will be beyond many users, leaving them stranded.

Another significant problem exists for devices with CrowdStrike's Falcon sensor software. Microsoft warns:

After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, first and third-party apps might stop responding when antimalware security solutions enable certain features. Office applications such as Word and Excel might be affected.

Although this is an issue that should not impact the average user (Microsoft says “This issue affects 'only' organizations and managed IT environments”), the fallout remains large.

Offering no timeframe for a solution, Microsoft says that it “and CrowdStrike are collaborating on a resolution. Microsoft will update this documentation when more information or a Windows resolution is available”.

Image credit: bilalulker / depositphotos