Automated bot attacks surge ahead of US election

No Comments

Automated bot attacks targeting social media platforms have surged in the lead-up to the US presidential election, with the sector accounting for 28 percent of all attacks in Q3, up from just three percent in Q1.

The latest identity fraud report from AU10TIX shows an increasing industrialization of identity fraud, with bad actors launching automated mega-attacks using thousands of false identities targeting payments, crypto and social media companies all over the world.

It also highlights the emergence of 'synthetic selfies'. Selfies have historically been one of the least-used methods of fraud, due to the difficulty of outsmarting facial matching technology. However, fraudsters are now exploiting extremely sophisticated technology to create 100 percent deepfaked selfies that match the synthetic IDs they use to trick automated Know Your Client (KYC) processes.

"Fraudsters are evolving faster than ever, leveraging AI to scale and execute their attacks, especially in the social media and payments sectors," says Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "While companies are using AI to bolster security, criminals are weaponizing the same technology to create synthetic selfies and fake documents, making detection almost impossible. The only way to detect this type of fraud is by analyzing behavior at the traffic level, as AU10TIX does with our Serial Fraud Monitor. We are committed to continually advancing our detection methods to protect customers against this rapid evolution of fraud tactics, using a combination of advanced AI, biometric verification, and deepfake detection."

There’s some good news in that fraud rates in the payments sector have dropped from 52 percent in Q2 to 39 percent in Q3, which AU10TIX attributes to increased self-regulation and law enforcement interventions. However, fraudsters have shifted their attention to less regulated sectors like the crypto market, which accounted for 31 percent of Q3 attacks.

You can find the full report on the AU10TIX site.

Image credit: dampoint/depositphotos.com<

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Enterprises increase use of Apple products driven by security and user preference

Apple's new MacBook Pro with M4 chips brings more power and AI smarts

70 percent of DevSecOps professionals can't identify AI source code origins

Lexar launches Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub for mobile video creators

Automated bot attacks surge ahead of US election

Identity system modernization held back by 'technical debt'

ViewSonic launches ColorPro VP2776T-4K with Thunderbolt 4 docking and Pantone validation

Most Commented Stories

It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

127 Comments

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

32 Comments

5 best Linux distros to replace Windows 11 and take control of your PC

32 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

13 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

11 Comments

Rebound 11 fixes Windows 11's flaws -- without altering system files!

9 Comments

Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

8 Comments

The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is here -- don’t delay, dump Windows 11 today!

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.