80 percent believe cybersecurity skills will be vital in AI environments

A new report shows 45 percent of cybersecurity teams are already using AI tools, and 80 percent of professionals believe cybersecurity expertise will be even more critical in an AI-driven environment.

The research from ISC2 surveyed almost 16,000 cybersecurity professionals and decision makers worldwide and finds that 74 percent of respondents say the threat landscape is the most challenging they have experienced in the last five years, and job satisfaction has fallen from 74 percent in 2022 to 66 percent in 2024.

Meanwhile, 67 percent of respondents say they had a staffing shortage this year, while 90 percent report skills gaps on their cybersecurity teams. 58 percent believe a shortage of skills puts their organization at significant risk, and over a third of respondents cite AI as the biggest skills shortfall on their teams.

Professionals believe that AI and automation will have the most significant impact on their ability to secure their organization. 66 percent of study participants say AI represents career growth opportunities, while 54 percent say it will be helpful to their organizations' security operations. 51 percent believe AI will result in certain cybersecurity skills becoming obsolete, but two-thirds are confident their expertise will complement the technology, with 80 percent saying their cybersecurity skill set will be more important in an AI-driven world.

"As economic conditions continue to impact workforce investment, this year's Cybersecurity Workforce Study underscores that many organizations are putting their cyber teams under significant strain, risking burnout and attrition as job satisfaction rates fall," says ISC2 acting CEO and CFO Debra Taylor. "Despite these challenges, AI is viewed by professionals as a solution to strengthen their organizations’ security and create new efficiencies for their teams. They also view effectively managing risk associated with AI adoption and its strategic importance to their organization's future success as career growth opportunities for themselves and their peers. Organizations and cybersecurity leaders must recognize how AI can contribute to creating more resilient security teams, especially while economic challenges persist."

You can get the full report from the ISC2 site.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com