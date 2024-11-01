Apple acquires Pixelmator

Pixelmator, the team behind popular image-editing software like Pixelmator Pro and Photomator, has announced plans to join Apple. Known for its design-focused approach and user-friendly tools, the Lithuania-based Pixelmator Team has gained a global following over 17 years. The acquisition agreement is pending regulatory approval, and Pixelmator states that for now, its core apps -- Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator -- will remain unchanged.

Pixelmator has emphasized its appreciation for the support of its user base, whose feedback has helped shape the apps into essential tools for many creatives. By joining Apple, Pixelmator could benefit from additional resources and visibility, potentially allowing it to reach a broader audience. For users, this acquisition may bring new updates and features to the software, enhancing its integration within Apple’s ecosystem.

For now, Pixelmator encourages its community to stay tuned for upcoming developments as it enters this next chapter with Apple.

Image Credit: vovan / Shutterstock