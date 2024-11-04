SMART Modular Technologies unveils rugged T6EN PCIe/NVMe SSDs for critical applications

SMART Modular Technologies has annnounced its new T6EN PCIe/NVMe flash drives, tailored for aerospace, defense, and industrial use. The new SSD family is available in U.2, E1.S, and M.2 2280 form factors, providing flexibility for specific application needs. The U.2 version offers up to 15TB in storage capacity, while the E1.S and M.2 2280 models offer up to 8TB. All versions utilize 3D TLC flash memory.

“Our new T6EN SSDs deliver a rich, ruggedized feature set coupled with our proprietary security algorithms, erase trigger, and hardware write-protection,” said Mike Guzzo, senior director of SMART’s RUGGED line of flash products.

SMART ensures the durability of the T6EN SSDs through higher signal routing margins, thicker PCBs, and robust enclosures. Components undergo extensive integration testing, including 8-hour burn-in tests across varying temperature conditions, to meet reliability and performance requirements.

All T6EN SSDs feature AES-XTS 256-bit encryption that automatically protects data and are OPAL 2.0 compliant, ensuring an industry-standard security protocol to prevent unauthorized access. The drives are designed to operate in extreme conditions, with the option for conformal coating to protect against moisture, thermal shock, vibration, static, and contaminants.