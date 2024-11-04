SMART Modular Technologies unveils rugged T6EN PCIe/NVMe SSDs for critical applications

No Comments

SMART Modular Technologies has annnounced its new T6EN PCIe/NVMe flash drives, tailored for aerospace, defense, and industrial use. The new SSD family is available in U.2, E1.S, and M.2 2280 form factors, providing flexibility for specific application needs. The U.2 version offers up to 15TB in storage capacity, while the E1.S and M.2 2280 models offer up to 8TB. All versions utilize 3D TLC flash memory.

“Our new T6EN SSDs deliver a rich, ruggedized feature set coupled with our proprietary security algorithms, erase trigger, and hardware write-protection,” said Mike Guzzo, senior director of SMART’s RUGGED line of flash products.

SMART ensures the durability of the T6EN SSDs through higher signal routing margins, thicker PCBs, and robust enclosures. Components undergo extensive integration testing, including 8-hour burn-in tests across varying temperature conditions, to meet reliability and performance requirements.

All T6EN SSDs feature AES-XTS 256-bit encryption that automatically protects data and are OPAL 2.0 compliant, ensuring an industry-standard security protocol to prevent unauthorized access. The drives are designed to operate in extreme conditions, with the option for conformal coating to protect against moisture, thermal shock, vibration, static, and contaminants.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

SMART Modular Technologies unveils rugged T6EN PCIe/NVMe SSDs for critical applications

38 percent think personal data theft is unavoidable

Transform Linux into Windows 95 with Chicago95 3.0 -- bringing old-school cool to modern machines

Over 80 percent of organizations affected by supply chain cyber breaches

Why DevOps teams are shifting to platform engineering [Q&A]

MEATER Pro Duo Wi-Fi meat thermometer takes cooking to the next level

Linux Mint Cinnamon desktop to integrate Night Light for improved eye comfort

Most Commented Stories

5 best Linux distros to replace Windows 11 and take control of your PC

32 Comments

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

32 Comments

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals how much you'll need to pay to keep receiving updates

18 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

13 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

11 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

9 Comments

Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

8 Comments

The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is here -- don’t delay, dump Windows 11 today!

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.