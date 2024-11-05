Corsair launches MP700 ELITE PCIe 5.0 SSD

Corsair has introduced its MP700 ELITE series PCIe 5.0 SSD. This new drive offers notable speeds and reliability at a more accessible price point.

The MP700 ELITE delivers sequential read speeds of up to 10,000MB/sec and write speeds up to 8,500MB/sec, powered by the PCIe 5.0 x4 controller. This performance enhancement supports faster system booting, quicker game loading, and smoother file transfers.

Built with High-Density 3D TLC NAND, the MP700 ELITE balances performance and endurance for long-term reliability. The SSDs also support Microsoft DirectStorage, enabling direct communication with compatible graphics cards to reduce game load times and enhance the overall gaming experience.

Available in the M.2 2280 form factor, the MP700 ELITE comes with or without a heatsink to suit different cooling needs, whether for desktop systems or compatible laptops. While the drives are backward compatible with PCIe 4.0 and 3.0, users seeking the highest performance will need a PCIe 5.0 platform, such as Intel’s 800-series or AMD’s 800-series.

The MP700 ELITE series is now available in 1TB and 2TB capacities (both with and without a heatsink) through Amazon here. Pricing starts around $145, and all variants come with a 5-year warranty.

