PNY unveils PRO Elite Prime microSD cards and Performance Prime card reader

PNY has expanded its flash memory lineup with the release of the PRO Elite Prime and Performance Prime product lines. The PRO Elite Prime microSD flash cards and Performance Prime microSD card reader are designed for users needing high-capacity storage and fast transfer speeds.

The PRO Elite Prime microSD cards offer capacities from 64GB up to 1.5TB, featuring read speeds of up to 200MB/s and write speeds up to 150MB/s. Classified as Class 10 U3 V30, these cards support 4K Ultra HD video recording and are optimized with an A2 rating for app performance. The cards are suitable for a variety of devices, including cameras, drones, and mobile devices.

The Performance Prime USB 3.2 Gen 1 microSD card reader complements these microSD cards, providing transfer speeds up to 200MB/s. It features a USB Type-A connector and a durable metal design, making it practical for portable use and data transfers on the go.

Both the PRO Elite Prime microSD cards and the Performance Prime card reader are compatible with a wide range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to action cameras and gaming consoles. An included SD adapter expands compatibility to devices with full-size SD card slots, such as cameras and laptops.

The PRO Elite Prime microSD cards are currently available, with prices starting at $30.99 for a 64GB 3-pack and going up to $109.99 for a 1.5TB card. The Performance Prime microSD card reader will be available on Amazon starting November 14th, priced at $12.99.

