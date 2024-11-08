Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-twenty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The core Windows apps Notepad and Paint are getting more AI features. Some of them are reserved for Copilot+ PCs, others are available for all Windows 11 devices.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Fantastical

The popular calendar app for macOS is now also available for Windows. It is available as a free trial, but the full functionality is only unlocked with a subscription.

Features include weather forecasts, timezone support, support for meeting calls (Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, and Microsoft Teams), and more.

Unattended Winstall

UnattendedWinstall is an open source script that may be used to customize and debloat Windows 10 or 11 installations. It uses an official way using unattend files for that, which are put into the root directory of Windows boot media.

It is not as easy to use as other tweaking solutions, WinAero comes to mind, but it serves a different purpose. It is ideal if you install Windows regularly on different devices.

WinRAR 7.1 Beta

The next major release of WinRAR is just around the corner. Big new features are dark mode support, and a new option to improve the archive creation and extraction speed by changing the dictionary size in settings.

Sadly, Windows Vista and 32-bit versions of Windows are no longer supported by the upcoming version.