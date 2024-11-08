SHARGE launches ICEMAG 2 power bank with upgraded wireless charging and active cooling design

SHARGE has introduced the ICEMAG 2 MagSafe power bank (soon available here). It includes a new active cooling system (a fan) and an aluminum backplate to support effective heat management and maintain charging performance. It supports 15W Qi2 wireless charging, aimed at delivering faster speeds compared to traditional MagSafe batteries and improving on the previous ICEMAG model.

Visually, the ICEMAG 2 features a transparent design with RGB lighting for added aesthetic appeal. The power bank also includes a foldable kickstand, allowing for hands-free use and adjustable viewing angles.

In terms of functionality, the ICEMAG 2 offers 30W two-way USB-C charging, which can charge devices like the iPhone 16 Pro Max to 50 percent in approximately 25 minutes and fully recharge itself within 1.5 hours. The 10,000mAh battery capacity is designed to provide reliable power for extended use.

The ICEMAG 2 also includes a low-current mode, suitable for charging smaller devices such as wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and fitness bands. Its compact design aims to make it easy to carry in bags or pockets, building on the portability of its predecessor.

The ICEMAG 2 brings together enhanced performance, a modern design, and practical features to elevate portable charging. But with countless options on the market, is this the power bank that truly meets your everyday needs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

