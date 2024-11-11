Logitech expands availability of refurbished products in North America and Europe

Logitech is making it easier for consumers to access refurbished devices with the expansion of its Certified Refurbished program. Now, customers in North America and Europe can purchase a wide range of products, including mice, keyboards, tablet accessories, gaming gear from Logitech G, and Bluetooth speakers through Logitech’s eBay Refurbished brand store and its own websites.

The company is tapping into a growing trend as more consumers seek out high-quality refurbished products. The appeal of these devices lies in their cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits, offering users a way to own premium technology while contributing to waste reduction.

Sacni Leon, Head of DTX Operations, Returns & Asset Recovery at Logitech, highlighted the value of this initiative: “Our refurbished program offers a ‘like-new’ alternative for an affordable price. As part of our commitment to reduce waste and extend the life of products, Logitech’s Certified Refurbished program supports our community’s increased interest in finding that sweet spot of saving money and reducing waste.”

This program aligns with consumer trends, especially among younger shoppers who view secondhand shopping as both economical and exciting. A recent Conference Board study notes that thrifting has become a popular activity, merging the appeal of saving money with the thrill of uncovering unique items.

The Certified Refurbished devices from Logitech go through extensive testing and meet stringent performance and reliability standards. Each product includes necessary accessories and manuals, akin to a new purchase, and comes with a warranty starting from the date of purchase. Products are sourced from open-box retailer returns or pre-owned devices and restored to pristine condition after third-party inspection.

Kumaran Adithyan, General Manager of Global Electronics and Home at eBay, emphasized the importance of this step: “Consumers are increasingly choosing refurbished products to get the technology they love for less while helping reduce harmful e-waste going to landfill. As part of the continued growth of our Refurbished programme, we are very excited about the launch of the official Logitech branded store.”

Customers can find Logitech and Logitech G Certified Refurbished products on the brand’s eBay store or directly from Logitech.com and LogitechG.com. Shoppers have access to various refurbished items, such as mice, headsets, and gaming gear, all restored to offer top-tier performance without the new-product price tag.