New tool helps prepare workforces for cyber threats

Humans are generally the weakest link in the cybersecurity chain, so training and awareness are essential alongside technology to keep organizations safe.

With the launch of its AI Scenario Generator, Immersive Labs enables organizations to seamlessly generate threat scenarios for crisis simulations to ensure their workforces are ready for the latest threats.

By inputting a few short prompts, customers can use the AI Scenario Generator to rapidly generate and launch customized cyber exercises to prove and improve individual and team cyber skills against various attack types, such as ransomware and supply chain threats. Organizations can automatically tailor content by attack vector, threat actor, and industry sector.

"With Immersive we are focusing on the human battle," says Thanos Karpouzis, chief technology officer at Immersive Labs. "First of all we are trying to support our customers to train in an immersive way so that they're exposed already through sandbox environments, to simulated environments, so they know how to react to vulnerability or how to react to an incident. Every person is informed, every person is trained and has been exposed in a secure environment around this crisis and what actions their organization wants them to take, and what is the best practice for the industry."

The tool significantly reduces the time required to create and edit custom scenario content for multiple training use cases, including cyber drills and crisis simulations. This enables customers to focus more on strategizing and less on exercise preparation and administration.

The AI Scenario Generator also supports personalized learning. Organizations are able to customize cyber training for individuals, which greatly improves engagement and retention. Moreover, it can create realistic and challenging simulation scenarios, mirroring probable real-world crisis situations and enhancing the learning experience.

You can find out more on the Immersive Labs site.

Image Credit: SergeyNivens/depositphotos.com