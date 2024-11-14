Satechi unveils portable NVMe SSD enclosure and XR hubs for high-speed storage and power needs

Satechi is stepping up its lineup with the launch of the Mini NVMe SSD Enclosure and two new Mobile XR Hubs, aiming to meet the demands of users needing fast storage and power on the go. These products are designed for mobile gamers, photographers, videographers, and XR enthusiasts looking for portable, versatile solutions.

The Mini NVMe SSD Enclosure offers speeds up to 10Gbps, making it an attractive option for those who need efficient, high-speed file management. Supporting 2230mm NVMe drives, this enclosure leverages Gen 2 USB-C for quick transfers, ideal for anyone looking to streamline their workflow. It features a tool-free, swappable SSD design, so users can easily switch out drives up to 2TB without any hassle.

A write-lock switch adds an extra layer of data protection, preventing accidental modifications and guarding against malware. The enclosure’s design includes a lightweight aluminum body, scratch-resistant glass, and a small built-in fan for portable cooling—no bulky cooling gear required.

For those into extended reality (XR), Satechi’s Mobile XR Hubs come in two options: one with 3.5mm audio support and another with microSD storage. The Mobile XR Hub with Audio enables high-quality sound and includes a built-in mic for voice commands, calls, or recording. For those needing more storage, the microSD option allows quick offloading of photos and videos, freeing up device space.

Both XR Hubs support 4K visuals on an external monitor and offer fast file transfers, reportedly capable of moving up to 100 videos in under 25 seconds via USB-C. Designed to fit in a pocket, each XR Hub is lighter than an AA battery. With a sleek, transparent build, they aim to combine style with durability.

Satechi’s Mini NVMe SSD Enclosure is available for $59.99, while both the Mobile XR Hub with Audio and the Mobile XR Hub with microSD are priced at $44.99 each. All products are currently listed on Satechi.net.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.