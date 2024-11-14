Satechi unveils portable NVMe SSD enclosure and XR hubs for high-speed storage and power needs

No Comments

Satechi is stepping up its lineup with the launch of the Mini NVMe SSD Enclosure and two new Mobile XR Hubs, aiming to meet the demands of users needing fast storage and power on the go. These products are designed for mobile gamers, photographers, videographers, and XR enthusiasts looking for portable, versatile solutions.

The Mini NVMe SSD Enclosure offers speeds up to 10Gbps, making it an attractive option for those who need efficient, high-speed file management. Supporting 2230mm NVMe drives, this enclosure leverages Gen 2 USB-C for quick transfers, ideal for anyone looking to streamline their workflow. It features a tool-free, swappable SSD design, so users can easily switch out drives up to 2TB without any hassle.

A write-lock switch adds an extra layer of data protection, preventing accidental modifications and guarding against malware. The enclosure’s design includes a lightweight aluminum body, scratch-resistant glass, and a small built-in fan for portable cooling—no bulky cooling gear required.

For those into extended reality (XR), Satechi’s Mobile XR Hubs come in two options: one with 3.5mm audio support and another with microSD storage. The Mobile XR Hub with Audio enables high-quality sound and includes a built-in mic for voice commands, calls, or recording. For those needing more storage, the microSD option allows quick offloading of photos and videos, freeing up device space.

Both XR Hubs support 4K visuals on an external monitor and offer fast file transfers, reportedly capable of moving up to 100 videos in under 25 seconds via USB-C. Designed to fit in a pocket, each XR Hub is lighter than an AA battery. With a sleek, transparent build, they aim to combine style with durability.

Satechi’s Mini NVMe SSD Enclosure is available for $59.99, while both the Mobile XR Hub with Audio and the Mobile XR Hub with microSD are priced at $44.99 each. All products are currently listed on Satechi.net.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Satechi unveils portable NVMe SSD enclosure and XR hubs for high-speed storage and power needs

New platform protects organizations by assuming they've been breached

Get 'The AI Value Playbook' for FREE and save $35.99!

Yahoo Mail launches app update with AI features

AI and hiring

BIOSTAR MT-N97 industrial computer targets system integrators and AIOT development

AI redefines priorities for IT leaders

Most Commented Stories

What happens to Linux when Linus Torvalds dies?

24 Comments

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals how much you'll need to pay to keep receiving updates

20 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

13 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

11 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

9 Comments

Tech leaders congratulate Donald Trump on 2024 election victory

8 Comments

Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.