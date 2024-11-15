Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-twenty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

New or notably improved Windows apps

ChatGPT

The official Windows app is now available for everyone. The hotkey Alt-Space opens the interface quickly. The app supports advanced features, including Advanced Voice, which allows you to use your voice for interaction with the AI, and access to the latest models.

Explorer Dialog Path Selector

The open source app improves the process of saving or moving files in Windows. You may activate its hotkey to display all open paths in other Explorer windows.

While that does not sound as intuitive as giving you an option to set fixed paths, it may improve move or save operations for some users significantly.

Paint.net 5.1

The new version of the popular image editor comes with a truckload of changes. The app has full color management support now, plenty of new or updated effects, improved performance and memory usage, canvas customizations, and more now.

More info about the release on the official website of the project.