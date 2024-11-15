You can now easily download Windows 11 ISO for Arm-based PCs

No Comments
Windows 11 blocks

Showing its continuing, and growing, love of Arm-based systems, Microsoft has now released an ISO image of the Arm edition of Windows 11.

In making the IOS available, Microsoft has just made life a whole lot easier for those who have embrace Arm. While it was not impossible to obtain Windows 11 for Arm previously, there were off-putting hoops to jump through, but the direct download is very welcome.

See also:

While on the face of things there may seem nothing special about the release of this ISO, it highlights its previous absence. The image works much like any other edition, and Microsoft says of it:

This option is for users that want to create a Windows 11 on Arm virtual machine on supported hardware using an ISO file or to install Windows 11 on Arm directly without a DVD or USB flash drive.  The ISO file can also be used to manually create bootable installation media (USB flash drive) to install Windows 11 on Arm, but it may be necessary to include drivers from the device manufacturer for the installation media to be successfully bootable. This download is a multi-edition ISO which uses your product key to unlock the correct edition.

Head over to the Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) for Arm-based PCs page of the Microsoft site to download the ISO.

Image credit: bilalulker / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

You can now easily download Windows 11 ISO for Arm-based PCs

Google is making YouTube and other services delightfully free of political ads... in Europe

Transcend unveils CFX735 CFast card for secure and high-performance storage

Gemini app launches for iPhone bringing Google AI assistant to Apple users

Satechi unveils portable NVMe SSD enclosure and XR hubs for high-speed storage and power needs

New platform protects organizations by assuming they've been breached

Get 'The AI Value Playbook' for FREE and save $35.99!

Most Commented Stories

What happens to Linux when Linus Torvalds dies?

24 Comments

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals how much you'll need to pay to keep receiving updates

20 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

13 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

11 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

9 Comments

Tech leaders congratulate Donald Trump on 2024 election victory

8 Comments

Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.