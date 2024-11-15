You can now easily download Windows 11 ISO for Arm-based PCs

Showing its continuing, and growing, love of Arm-based systems, Microsoft has now released an ISO image of the Arm edition of Windows 11.

In making the IOS available, Microsoft has just made life a whole lot easier for those who have embrace Arm. While it was not impossible to obtain Windows 11 for Arm previously, there were off-putting hoops to jump through, but the direct download is very welcome.

While on the face of things there may seem nothing special about the release of this ISO, it highlights its previous absence. The image works much like any other edition, and Microsoft says of it:

This option is for users that want to create a Windows 11 on Arm virtual machine on supported hardware using an ISO file or to install Windows 11 on Arm directly without a DVD or USB flash drive. The ISO file can also be used to manually create bootable installation media (USB flash drive) to install Windows 11 on Arm, but it may be necessary to include drivers from the device manufacturer for the installation media to be successfully bootable. This download is a multi-edition ISO which uses your product key to unlock the correct edition.

Head over to the Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) for Arm-based PCs page of the Microsoft site to download the ISO.

Image credit: bilalulker / depositphotos