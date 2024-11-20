Why you might soon find yourself talking to adverts

We've probably all shouted at an advert on TV or muttered darkly at one that pops up when surfing the web, but how would you feel about ads you can actually converse with?

Communications company GMS has developed Generative Response Ads, a technology that enables consumers to engage in real-time conversations directly within ad spaces using AI.

Marina Petrova, head of GenAI business at GMS says, "Today, we are laying the groundwork for a new era of interactive advertising that's only just beginning. For the first time, customers can have a conversation with brands right within an ad. Recognizing its potential to transform the marketing and business ecosystem, we are proud to be leading this disruption at the intersection of technology, marketing, and business."

So how does it work? When consumers click on Generative Response Ads, they can get real-time answers about product or service specifics (sizing, colors, availability, features/benefits, pricing, shipping details, service/support benefits and much more). They could also receive immediate answers to questions about the product. This is a prime example of how AI can help consumers build stronger connections with brands as they get the answers they want immediately without any extra research needed.

Unlike traditional scripted chatbots, the company says these interactions flow naturally, providing relevant answers in real-time and streamlining the customer journey, often reducing the clicks needed for conversion. Each ad is powered by AI that 'knows' the brand, delivering tailored responses that reflect its voice and product details. All interactions are anonymized to protect user privacy.

You can find out more on the GMS website, though sadly you can't talk to it.

Image credit: Alexandersikov/Dreamstime.com