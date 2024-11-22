Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-twenty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released Bing Wallpaper to the Microsoft Store this week. It is not in our list of recommendations though, as Microsoft added lots of PUP -- potentially unwanted programs -- functions to it, including auto-installation of other software, options to decode cookies in non-Microsoft browsers, prompts to make Bing the default search and homepage, and more. I have added an alternative to the list of apps below.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Beeskie

Beeskie is a Windows app for Bluesky. It is currently in beta, but supports major features.

It may be an option for Windows users who prefer to use a dedicated app for the social platform.

Bloatynosy Nue

The open source app by serial app developer Belim is a restart of the original app. It serves two main purposes: improve privacy on Windows by modifying settings and uninstalling pre-installed apps in the latest Windows 11 versions.

Last Wallpaper

Last Wallpaper is an open source app that downloads and displays Bing's wallpaper of the day on the Windows desktop each day. The app supports other sources, Copernicus, NASA, Wikipedia, and several others.

Adding the sources is a bit complicated, as you need to edit a json file to do that. Still, it works automatically once set up.