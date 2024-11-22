Western Digital unveils new SanDisk and WD_BLACK storage solutions

Western Digital has introduced new storage products under its SanDisk and WD_BLACK brands, designed to meet the needs of professionals, gamers, and everyday users. With a focus on speed, durability, and capacity, these drives aim to handle a variety of data storage demands.

SanDisk has launched two portable SSDs tailored for creators and professionals who need fast, rugged storage on the go. The SanDisk Extreme PRO USB4 Portable SSD offers cutting-edge performance, featuring a USB4 interface with read speeds of up to 3,800MB/s and write speeds of 3,700MB/s. Its durable design includes a silicone shell, a forged aluminum chassis, and an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. The drive is drop-resistant up to two meters. Expected to launch in early 2025, the SanDisk Extreme PRO will be available in 2TB and 4TB models priced at $279.99 and $429.99, respectively.

For those needing more capacity, the SanDisk Extreme 8TB Portable SSD combines speed and storage in a compact design. It offers read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s, making it suitable for managing large files or content libraries. The 8TB model is available now for $799.99.

WD_BLACK is targeting gamers with two new products designed to boost performance and storage capabilities. The WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD is a PCIe Gen 4x4 drive delivering read speeds of up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,900MB/s on its 1TB and 2TB models. Designed for laptops and handheld gaming devices, it also boasts an endurance rating of up to 1,200TBW and improved power efficiency over previous models. Available in capacities ranging from 500GB to 2TB, the SN7100 starts at $59.99, with a 4TB version expected next year.

For Xbox users, the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card provides 2TB of additional storage. This officially licensed drive integrates with Xbox Velocity Architecture and Quick Resume, offering seamless performance similar to the console’s internal storage. The C50 is priced at $199.99 and includes a one-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription.