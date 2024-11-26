Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Eleven earbuds promise premium sound and design

Bang & Olufsen has launched the Beoplay Eleven wireless earbuds, building on its Beoplay EX with upgraded performance and luxurious design. The Danish brand aims to redefine its audio lineup with these new earbuds, offering improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), better voice clarity, and an enhanced transparency mode.

The Beoplay Eleven’s ANC technology is a leap forward, providing twice the noise reduction at low frequencies compared to its predecessor. This is combined with improved optimization for various ear shapes, ensuring a tailored fit and superior noise cancellation for users. Six updated microphones deliver a clearer, more natural sound with significantly reduced hiss noise, enhancing transparency for those moments when users need to stay aware of their surroundings. Additionally, the Wind Guard feature in the B&O app effectively filters out wind noise, making outdoor use more pleasant.

Bang & Olufsen has also integrated Multipoint connectivity for seamless device switching and upgraded voice call performance. These enhancements, paired with new software solutions, ensure precise voice clarity even in challenging environments.

The Beoplay Eleven’s design draws inspiration from the brand’s Beoplay H100 headphones, blending high-quality materials with colors inspired by fine jewelry. The Natural Aluminium variant showcases a classic black and silver aesthetic, while the Copper Tone option combines warm copper accents with neutral gray. Both options feature polished aluminum, a glass touch interface, and a durable, pearl-blasted aluminum charging case.

The earbuds include premium silicone tips for a secure, in-ear fit, and the stem-based architecture optimizes microphone placement to minimize background noise. The Beoplay Eleven also boasts an IP57 rating, ensuring durability in various weather conditions. Bang & Olufsen is preparing for future sustainability regulations by offering battery replacement services, promising a longer product lifecycle.

The Beoplay Eleven earbuds are priced at $499. The Natural Aluminium model is available starting November 26 through Bang & Olufsen’s stores and website, while the Copper Tone variant launches December 17.