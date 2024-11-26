Small businesses lack mobile device security policies

Smaller businesses lack the tech resources of larger ones so it's common practice that they not only allow employees to use their personal mobile phones to complete work tasks but in many cases actively expect them to.

Research carried out by OnePoll for SME security solutions company CyberSmart finds that 60 percent of organizations expect their employees to use mobile devices to carry out work tasks despite not providing all of them with work phones.

The survey of 250 small-medium enterprise (SME) business owners or leaders in the UK also shows that 60 percent of staff members are not expected to carry out mobile security training. An organization that allows employees to use personal mobile phones to carry out work without security training is massively increasing the chance of a security incident taking place across mobile devices.

The survey unearthed a worrying lack of concern from business leaders regarding cybersecurity and employee security too. For example, 40 percent of organizations surveyed say they don't have a mobile code of conduct in place for employees.

Jamie Akhtar, co-Founder and CEO at CyberSmart, says:

While these results are concerning, SMEs in the UK remain chronically underserviced by the cybersecurity industry. It is important to make the distinction that many of these organizations have limited resources and are already stretched thin making it difficult for them to invest in cybersecurity. We would advise SMEs to engage with solution providers who understand their specific needs, and more broadly would advise them to consistently focus on cybersecurity training, IT policies and fostering a more security-conscious culture would help them to achieve a more secure workplace.

You can find out more on the CyberSmart site.

Image credit: stevanovicigor/depositphotos.com