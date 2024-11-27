Free online tool shines a light on the global threat landscape

Cyber threats are becoming more complex and it can be difficult for defenders to see the big picture and make decisions accordingly.

Now though help is at hand as ImmuniWeb is launching a free online tool making historical data on the security of internet-accessible resources available to the global cybersecurity community, educational institutions, government agencies, and even individual researchers.

Information available includes statistics on SSL security, email security, website privacy and security, dark web exposure and phishing detection, mobile app security and cloud security. All are freely available both in real time and in historical view, accessible either via an interactive dashboard or downloadable in a PDF. The figures in this release are based on data from ImmuniWeb's Community Edition analyzed on 25 November 2024.

Data from ImmuniWeb's Community Edition will also now be used for the next iteration of the globally recognized Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) published by Verizon, while preserving privacy of all users and results of their scans.

Dr. Ilia Kolochenko, CEO and chief architect at ImmuniWeb, says, "At ImmuniWeb, we are delighted to commence our collaboration with the Verizon’s DBIR team to share our unique statistical data that we have been accumulating for over five years. We are also excited to offer reliable statistical data on the Internet security to academia, public entities and private researchers to enrich their own research data, make better-informed decisions or better-substantiated conclusions. Furthermore, public universities may be eligible to get our anonymized data sets if they need raw data."

You can access the data on the ImmuniWeb site using the links at the bottom of the page to access each set of statistics, which can be linked individually for ease of access.

Image credit: alaphaspirit/depositphotos.com