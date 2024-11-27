Mozilla Firefox celebrates 20 years with red panda awareness campaign

Firefox, the web browser that once disrupted Microsoft’s dominance, has turned 20. Officially launched on November 9, 2004, Mozilla’s browser quickly gained attention for introducing features like tabbed browsing and extensions, offering a fresh alternative in an era dominated by Internet Explorer. Over the years, Firefox has remained a go-to choice for users prioritizing privacy and open web standards.

The origin of Firefox’s name is as unique as the browser itself. Mozilla wanted a name that was memorable and tied to nature. The team landed on “fire” and “fox,” later discovering that the term “firefox” is another name for the red panda. This connection has been central to Firefox’s branding ever since.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Mozilla is highlighting its connection to red pandas by partnering with the Red Panda Network. This collaboration aims to raise awareness about the endangered species and the role it plays in maintaining biodiversity in the Himalayan region. Red pandas are not just adorable -- they’re vital to their ecosystem.

As part of the celebration, Firefox curated a collection of 20 red panda live streams from zoos around the world. These streams give viewers the chance to watch red pandas climb, eat bamboo, and relax in their habitats. For fans of Firefox’s picture-in-picture feature, it’s an ideal opportunity to pin a live cam to your screen while continuing to browse or work.

The curated list includes streams from the San Diego Zoo, Zoo Knoxville, Chester Zoo, and the Red Panda Forest Park in China, among others. It’s a fun way to connect with these creatures while learning about their importance to their environment.

After 20 years, Firefox’s role in the browser market may have changed, but its dedication to privacy, user choice, and open standards remains strong. This milestone is a chance to not only celebrate the browser but also the rare animals that share its name.

Image credit: watman / depositphotos.com