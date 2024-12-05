ADATA launches durable SC740 external SSD with integrated USB-C cable

ADATA has launched its new SC740 external SSD, which features an integrated USB-C cable for added convenience. It offers read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s respectively, along with storage options up to 2TB.

The SC740 is compatible with Android, Windows, macOS, and Apple’s iPhone 16 series, offering support for Apple ProRes video recording. This feature allows users to record and store high-quality videos directly on the SSD, providing additional flexibility for mobile content creation.

One of the key highlights of the SC740 is its built-in USB-C cable, which can be stowed in a clip on the back of the device. This clip also functions as a carrying handle, simplifying transport. Additionally, the SSD meets MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standards for drop and shock resistance, offering enhanced durability for users in various environments.

The SC740 features a blue-and-black design and a compact form factor, making it suitable for different settings, including travel, outdoor projects, or office use. Its USB 3.2 Gen2 interface enables fast file transfers across platforms, allowing users to edit large files or share them efficiently across devices.

Available in three capacities -- 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB -- the SC740 aims to meet a range of storage needs. Each model comes with a five-year limited warranty. The SC740 external SSD will soon be available here, with pricing dependent on capacity.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.