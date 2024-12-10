Donald Trump, UEFA European Championship, and Inside Out 2: there are no surprises in Google’s top trending searches of 2024

Google Year In Search 2024

We’ve reached that point of the year. Spotify Wrapped has happened, and now it’s time for endless ‘year in review’ and ‘best of 2024’ outpourings. Not wanting to miss out, Google has revealed the top trending searches of 2024.

The very nature of listing the top trends is that they are popular, and therefore predictable. As such, the appearance of searches relating to the US election was to be expected, as was people looking up the meaning of “demure”. So what else does Google have to share with us?

On a global scale, “US election” was a top search term, as were “Donald Trump” and “Kamala Harris”. Sport and culture are always big drivers of traffic, and Google says that “UEFA European Championship” and “Copa América” were most searched for globally.

But it wasn’t just the sporting events themselves that drew attention. Culinary ideas courtesy of Norway’s Henrik Christiansen made “Olympics chocolate muffins” the most searched for recipe. Music and movies saw Usher, Kendrick Lamar and Inside Out 2 featuring high in searches too.

Google also shares information about trends relating to Maps, Circle to Search, and Lens:

This year, people searched in new and more effortless ways. When people used Lens and Circle to Search, they most often used it for translation, shopping, and identifying things. They also combined the phrase “how to use” with their visual searches, using our multimodal technology to search using both text and images at once -- gaining a deeper understanding of what they saw or needed help with.

People also sought out new experiences: On Google Maps, Italy’s Arena di Verona and Las Vegas’ Sphere were the top searched stadium and U.S. visitor attraction, respectively.

For fans of statistics, Google’s Year in Search 2024 makes for interesting, interactive reading.

