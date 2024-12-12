'I know Excel!' -- become a spreadsheet master with 'Microsoft 365 Excel' (worth $14.99) -- free for a limited time

Unlock the full potential of Microsoft 365 Excel with this extensive guide, crafted for both beginners and seasoned users alike.

Microsoft 365 Excel begins by revealing the foundational reasons behind Excel’s creation and its unmatched significance in the business world. Dive deep into the structure of Excel files, worksheets, and key concepts that underscore the application’s versatility. As you progress, you'll master efficient workflows, keyboard shortcuts, and powerful formulas, making Excel an indispensable tool for solving complex problems.

Moving forward, the book will guide you through advanced topics, including logical tests, lookup functions, and the latest features like LET and LAMBDA functions. Gain hands-on experience with data analysis, exploring the full capabilities of standard pivot tables, advanced Power Query, and Power BI.

Each chapter builds on the last, ensuring that you gain both practical skills and a deep understanding of Excel’s capabilities, preparing you to confidently tackle even the most challenging data tasks.

By the end of this guide, you’ll not only be adept at using Excel but also equipped with strategies to apply Excel's advanced features to real-world scenarios -- whether you’re interested in financial modeling, big data analysis, or simply enhancing efficiency in your day-to-day tasks.

Microsoft 365 Excel, from Packt, usually retails for $14.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 25, so act fast.